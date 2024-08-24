Friends star Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023, aged 54 from the “acute effects” of ketamine. Photo / Getty Images

Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend and assistant has questioned why there was a lack of “drugs paraphernalia” at the scene of his death.

The actor – who shot to fame playing Chandler on NBC sitcom Friends from 1994 to 2004 and died on October 28, 2023, aged 54 from the “acute effects” of anaesthetic ketamine after receiving three injections of the drug – has had the circumstances of his death questioned by his ex-employee Kayti Edwards.

She said in a chat with the Daily Mirror newspaper: “If you have given him a big shot, there would be a needle and evidence of ketamine in the house.

”Where did it all go? Why did the assistant shoot him up with all those drugs and leave?

”I always stayed with Matthew if he was taking drugs as I didn’t want him to OD, or anything to happen. I could call 911.