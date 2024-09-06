Linkin Park. Photo / Supplied.

Linkin Park have announced they are reuniting seven years after the death of beloved member Chester Bennington.

The American rock band revealed on Friday that the group was back together with a new line-up and new music – their first release since they tragically lost their frontman in 2017.

The band’s line-up will include original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell and Joe Hahn, with Emily Armstrong joining as co-vocalist and Colin Brittain stepping in as drummer.

Armstrong is already known for her vocals with LA rock band Dead Sara, while Brittain is a renowned songwriter and producer who has worked with the likes of Aussie musician G Flip.

In a series of photos and videos posted to Instagram, the band announced their first single The Emptiness Machine while also revealing their new album titled From Zero will drop on November 15.