Linkin Park are reuniting seven years after the death of frontman Chester Bennington

By Christine Estera
news.com.au·
2 mins to read
Linkin Park. Photo / Supplied.

Linkin Park have announced they are reuniting seven years after the death of beloved member Chester Bennington.

The American rock band revealed on Friday that the group was back together with a new line-up and new music – their first release since they tragically lost their frontman in 2017.

The band’s line-up will include original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell and Joe Hahn, with Emily Armstrong joining as co-vocalist and Colin Brittain stepping in as drummer.

Armstrong is already known for her vocals with LA rock band Dead Sara, while Brittain is a renowned songwriter and producer who has worked with the likes of Aussie musician G Flip.

In a series of photos and videos posted to Instagram, the band announced their first single The Emptiness Machine while also revealing their new album titled From Zero will drop on November 15.

The group will also embark on a six-date From Zero World Tour, kicking off in Los Angeles on September 11, before hitting New York, London, Germany, South Korea and Colombia.

The album will be their first since One More Light, which they released in May 2017, two months before Bennington’s death on July 20.

At the time, the band were about to embark on an extensive North American tour with Blink 182, with the first concerts scheduled for July 27 that year.

Bennington was found dead inside his home one week before the tour was due to start, reportedly taking his own life. Needless to say, the tour was cancelled.

“Dear Chester, our hearts are broken,” the band wrote on its website after Bennington’s death aged 41.

“The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realised.”

Chester Bennington performs at The O2 Arena in 2017 in London. Photo / Getty Images
“Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable,” the statement continued.

While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much. Until we see you again.”

