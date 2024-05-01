The late Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs at The O2 Arena in 2017 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Three members of the hit noughties band Linkin Park are reportedly considering a reunion tour in 2025, with claims the band are looking for a new female vocalist.

Known for their top hits Numb and In The End, the much-loved rock band ceased performing in 2017 after the sudden death of their frontman, Chester Bennington. Now rumours are swirling that a reunion tour could be in the works.

Billboard has reported the band - who became one of the most successful rock groups from the 2000s, are rumoured to be looking at hiring a female vocalist to succeed Bennington following claims booking agency WME is open to offers for a potential Linkin Park tour and festival headline gigs.

Sources said band members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Dave Farrell will be included in the rumoured reunion.

Linkin Park members Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda and Rob Bourdon. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after rock singer Jay Gordon appeared on the radio show Wired in the Empire in March where he was asked about the band and responded by saying: “Very, very cool guys and obviously a great band,” he said, adding, “They’ve been around a long time and they’re still going for it.”

He continued to say: “It’s going to be tough without Chester, but we’ll see. I hear they got a girl singer now. That’s what I heard.”

However, he quickly backtracked and issued a statement claiming his comments were taken out of context.

“With regards to this Linkin Park singer thing. I know nothing about any of that,” he said.

Elsewhere, the rumour appears to have reached Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee, who denied claims she has been approached to front the band.

During a performance with iHeartRadio Canada the star confirmed that despite fans hoping she would be joining the band lineup if the rumours of a reunion were true, she had not been approached by the band.

“But that’s awesome,” she said. “They should ask me about that. I don’t have a ton of free time, but I might do it part-time.”

The band’s last performance was in 2017 when they played a one-night-only concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in tribute to Bennington.

It was the first time the group performed since Bennington’s death in July that year.