“And I knew the perfect designer for it. Paul and I connected the second I got engaged, and we started working together immediately. I am very lucky I get to wear beautiful dresses as part of my job, so I wanted this one to feel super personal and very special.”

The resulting lace gown “was structured, yet still delicate and feminine”, Goodrem said.

“It was a statement piece but a fairytale dress. The sweeping train and the tulle cathedral veil perfectly suited the style of the wedding and the surroundings.”

Following the ceremony, she changed into two reception dresses, both designed by Con Ilio.

Goodrem shared the images to Instagram alongside a heartfelt caption.

“June 2025, Husband and Wife. It was more magical than we both could have dreamed,” she wrote.

“We said I do under the Maltese skies in a family fairytale wedding brought to life by so many angels surrounding us. We are holding on to every memory from that moment, the love, the laughter, the happy tears and dancing till the sun came up.”

She added: “We can’t wait to come back to Australia and celebrate as Mr & Mrs.”

In her interview with Vogue, which featured more pictures exclusively to its website, Goodrem opened up about how special it felt to be back in Malta, where Copley proposed in 2023.

“Matt proposed to me two years ago in a very romantic setting in Malta. We were there playing an incredible televised festival with all of our loved ones and friends on the trip,” Goodrem recalled.

“A couple of days later it was just us, going to what I thought was a lovely dinner after a day out on the water. Matt set up an incredibly romantic scene in the iconic gardens of The Phoenicia Hotel in Valetta, overlooking the city’s majestic harbour.

“White rose petals, fairy lights throughout the gardens and a string quartet at sunset – it was magical. So it was a full circle moment getting to bring our family and friends back to the hotel for the wedding week. The Phoenicia and everyone there made it feel like home again.”

Goodrem’s near-decade-long relationship with Copley followed a string of high-profile romances with other celebrities – including Nick Jonas, Brian McFadden and Mark Philippoussis – earlier in her career.