Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Delta Goodrem shares magical Malta wedding photos with Matthew Copley

By Joshua Haigh
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Delta Goodrem has posted pictures from her recent wedding to Matthew Copley. Photo / Instagram

Delta Goodrem has posted pictures from her recent wedding to Matthew Copley. Photo / Instagram

Australian singer Delta Goodrem has shared an intimate look at her glamorous wedding for the first time.

The star looked like a picture-perfect bride when she walked down the aisle last month at her wedding to husband Matthew Copley.

Goodrem married Copley at a 12th-century cathedral in Malta, where he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World