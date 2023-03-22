Mariah Carey and ex-husband Nick Cannon in 2009. Photo / Getty Images

Nick Cannon has labelled Mariah Carey a “gift from God.”

The 42-year-old comedian was married to the pop superstar, 53, from 2008 until 2016 and has 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with her but even several years on from their divorce still thinks of her as being the “coolest person” he has ever met.

Speaking on The Shade Room, he said: “I mean, I always talk about that. Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.

“I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her. She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into their space’. When I found that out, about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

Meanwhile, the Masked Singer host also has Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 2, 5-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell, 19-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and 4-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, 6 months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole and most recently welcomed Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott in December, one year on from losing their son Zen to brain cancer. Cannon has been open about his hesitancy to follow the societal norms of monogamy and believes that having one sexual partner at a time is a form of “ownership.”

He added: “I have various takes on [monogamy], I read too many books but I think just some of the origins of it feel like ownership. Anything that feels that way, for me, I want you to be free and I want you to move how you wanna move. I got a whole bunch of people to grow old with!

“But no, that’s the thing, I always ask people this: ‘What if someone told you you were only allowed to have one friend for the rest of your life?’ Are we just talking about intimacy? Because at some point, all this stuff is going to stop working. But once we put intimacy and sexuality on top of it, then all of a sudden we have all these rules and boundaries. Who says? I’m an anti-authoritarian in that sense, no one can tell me how to live my life!”