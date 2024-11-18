Six60 will embark on the "City Edition" of their Grassroots Tour from next February. Photo / Rakhal Heijtel

After taking over small-town New Zealand, legendary Kiwi band Six60 has announced a “City Edition” of its Grassroots Tour, with the band set to perform a string of outdoor shows at eight locations across New Zealand and Australia in 2025 – including Auckland, Dunedin, Brisbane and Sydney.

Despite playing in cities with larger venues, they’ve promised to keep things as “real, close to home and authentic” as the original tour (which prioritised smaller towns and venues) did, bringing a similar experience to those who missed out earlier this year.

The tour will kick off at Brewtown in Upper Hutt on February 1 before moving north to Hastings for a show at Shed 530 Estate on February 8. The band will also perform at Base Spaces, Jellicoe Harbour, in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter on March 1, followed by a show on Union Lawn in Dunedin the following Saturday, March 8.

The Don’t Give It Up hitmakers will also take the show to Riverstage in Brisbane (February 22), the Palace Foreshore in Melbourne (March 14), Horden Pavilion in Sydney (March 22) and Fremantle Arts Centre in Perth (April 5).

“We were just really excited about hitting the small towns, we definitely didn’t expect it to sell out in New Zealand in a minute,” the band said in a statement.