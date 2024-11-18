Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Six60 Grassroots Tour: Band announces 8 new ‘City Edition’ dates in NZ and Australia

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Six60 will embark on the "City Edition" of their Grassroots Tour from next February. Photo / Rakhal Heijtel

Six60 will embark on the "City Edition" of their Grassroots Tour from next February. Photo / Rakhal Heijtel

After taking over small-town New Zealand, legendary Kiwi band Six60 has announced a “City Edition” of its Grassroots Tour, with the band set to perform a string of outdoor shows at eight locations across New Zealand and Australia in 2025 – including Auckland, Dunedin, Brisbane and Sydney.

Despite playing in cities with larger venues, they’ve promised to keep things as “real, close to home and authentic” as the original tour (which prioritised smaller towns and venues) did, bringing a similar experience to those who missed out earlier this year.

The tour will kick off at Brewtown in Upper Hutt on February 1 before moving north to Hastings for a show at Shed 530 Estate on February 8. The band will also perform at Base Spaces, Jellicoe Harbour, in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter on March 1, followed by a show on Union Lawn in Dunedin the following Saturday, March 8.

The Don’t Give It Up hitmakers will also take the show to Riverstage in Brisbane (February 22), the Palace Foreshore in Melbourne (March 14), Horden Pavilion in Sydney (March 22) and Fremantle Arts Centre in Perth (April 5).

“We were just really excited about hitting the small towns, we definitely didn’t expect it to sell out in New Zealand in a minute,” the band said in a statement.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We knew we had to bring it back, but we wanted to bring it outdoors and still have a level of exclusivity. We spent a good amount of time picking the perfect venues.”

The band had a 50,000-strong crowd at their sold-out concert at Western Springs Stadium in 2019. Photo / Chris Loufte
The band had a 50,000-strong crowd at their sold-out concert at Western Springs Stadium in 2019. Photo / Chris Loufte

Six60’s upcoming concerts will begin earlier in the evening so attendees can enjoy the music amid the beautiful backdrop of a Kiwi summer night, which the band says is a key selling point for them.

“It just felt like the perfect way to bring everyone together, which is really what Six60 has always been about,” they said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Now one of Aotearoa’s premier music acts, Six60 was formed by a group of university students flatting together in Dunedin in 2008. They have produced hits such as Don’t Forget Your Roots and White Lines, becoming household names locally while building a loyal fanbase overseas.

Find key information on their tour dates, locations and tickets below.

The Six60 Grassroots Tour (City Edition)

New Zealand dates:

  • February 1 – Brewtown, Upper Hutt
  • February 8 – Shed 530 Estate, Hastings
  • March 1 – Base Spaces, Jellicoe Harbour, Auckland (Moana Auckland Festival)
  • March 8 – Union Lawn, Dunedin

Australia dates:

  • February 22 – Riverstage, Brisbane
  • March 14 – Palace Foreshore, Melbourne
  • March 22 – Horden Pavillion, Sydney
  • April 5 – Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth

The pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, November 20 at 10am via Ticketmaster. General tickets will then go live at 12pm on Monday, November 25 via Ticketmaster.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment