By RNZ

Eli Paewai - who has played drums for Six60 since the hugely successful Kiwi band was formed in 2008 - has announced that he will be retiring from the role after two final shows this month.

Six60, formed in Dunedin, was in 2019 the first New Zealand act to sell out Western Springs, before becoming the first band to play Eden Park in decades to a sold-out crowd of 50,000 in 2021.

In a statement on social media, Paewai said being a founding member of the band had been “one of the most fulfilling things in my life”.

“I am so grateful for my time on stage, the support of the fans, and especially for my time with the boys.

“While my personal journey with music is coming to an end, I will always be a member of Six60. I will be staying on as a member of the Six60 foundation to continue my passion of mentoring and coaching future generations.”

Paewai will play two final gigs with the band in Melbourne on February 10 and at Christchurch’s Electric Avenue on February 24.