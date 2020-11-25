Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Six60: tall poppies who bloomed

2 minutes to read

Six60: Till The Lights Go Out is a new documentary that charts the band's rise to the top. In cinemas today. Photo: Kirsty Griffin

Dominic Corry
By:

Dominic Corry is an entertainment writer and film critic based in Los Angeles.

The superlative ups and notable downs of New Zealand's most popular band are beautifully articulated in this extremely well-put together documentary containing salient observations about the unique challenges facing successful Kiwi artists.

Using gorgeously-shot footage