Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

On the Up: Christchurch duo aim for victory on Lego Masters international stage

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Legendary brick builders from around the world compete for the title of Grandmaster of the Galaxy in the new series airing on Three. Video / Warner Bros. Discovery

Three years ago, bubbly, brick-building Cantabrians Emily Fryer and Sarah Mosley nabbed second place in the inaugural season of Lego Masters New Zealand. Now, they’re gunning for the crown against an All-Star lineup of Lego legends from around the world on the Australian show. Mitchell Hageman reports, putting his Lego

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment