Exciting times are ahead for Christchurch’s plastic-brick fanatics: Lego says it is opening a store in the city’s biggest shopping centre, Westfield Riccarton.

The custom-built Lego store, which will open in the coming months, will take up 259 sq m of mall space.

The announcement, made by Alquimie Group and the Lego Group, confirms the business’ intention to provide customers with an immersive world of Lego for sale.

The managing director of Alquimie, Matthew Robertson, said the store will cater to New Zealand’s most loyal and passionate Lego fans. “We look forward to unveiling immersive digital and physical in-store features set to delight customers of all ages.”

“Lego-certified stores are globally renowned retail experiences and it’s our privilege to extend the brand’s presence.”

Christchurch’s new retail outlet will become the second official Lego store in New Zealand - the first being launched in Westfield Newmarket back in 2019.

In the new store, customers have been promised an interactive and personalised experience with Lego.

Those visiting will marvel at a “one-of-a-kind” 3D model and custom-built wall mosaic inspired by a notable Christchurch landmark, as well as a signature Pick-A-Brick wall.

This wall allows customers to fill up one of two cup sizes with large quantities of bricks and parts they might need.

It’s all part of Lego’s strategy to remain innovative, according to Robertson, following a global store format developed after two years of customer research.

Lego Group discovered its customers appreciated being able to play, customise their retail experiences “and have fun”.

The group’s Australia and New Zealand general manager, Troy Taylor, said the Riccarton store “will be an incredible experience for all” and said the company was “delighted to showcase” Lego’s newest products.

The inaugural store, on Level 3 of the Westfield Newmarket shopping complex, features an Auckland skyline mosaic and a bungee mosaic.

Both contain tens of thousands of Lego bricks.



