The singer, who has been vocal and honest about his struggles with anxiety and Tourette Syndrome, was originally scheduled to perform in Auckland and Wellington during 2023 but cancelled all remaining tour dates for the foreseeable future to focus on his health.

He had previously performed one show at Auckland’s Town Hall in 2019, to critical acclaim.

In a statement on his Instagram at the time, Capaldi explained the cancellations, saying he was “incredibly sorry” to his fans and wanted to take the time to get his mental and physical health in order.

“Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of, so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

Speaking to the crowd at Glastonbury this year, Capaldi said the last two years on hiatus had been “difficult”, revealing he thought he would never be able to perform on the stage again.

It seems the singer is excited to get back on the road, also announcing a tour of Ireland and the UK before he makes his way Down under.

The proud Glaswegian shot to stardom in 2018 with his everyman persona and emotional ballads, with Someone You Loved skyrocketing up the UK charts.

His 2019 album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was the bestselling album in the UK in five years and featured hit songs like Hold Me While You Wait and Bruises. He’s also amassed millions of subscribers on YouTube and TikTok, often being applauded for his honesty and humour.

At Glastonbury, Capaldi also debuted his emotional new song Survive, which addresses his battles with self-doubt and finding resilience.

For people who purchased tickets to Capaldi’s previously cancelled 2023 tour, a Past Ticket Holders Presale will go live on Thursday, July 10 at 11am until Monday, July 14, 11am. Those customers will receive an email from Secret Sounds with presale access information.

Lewis Capaldi - New Zealand 2025

Auckland – Tuesday, December 2 – Spark Arena

Christchurch – Sunday, November 30 – Wolfbrook Arena

A Secret Sounds presale will occur Friday, July 11 from 11am until Monday, July 14, 11am. Sign up for access at secretsounds.com

Tickets will be available to the general public to purchase from Monday, July 14 at midday.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.