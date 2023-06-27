Lewis Capaldi continues to struggle with tics on-stage, as well as losing his voice whilst performing at Glastonbury. Luckily the crowd was more than happy to help him out. Video / Dan Walker

Lewis Capaldi confirmed last night that his New Zealand shows are no longer going ahead.

The Scottish singer was set to take to the stage in Auckland on July 18, followed by a show in the capital on July 19, but after struggling through his Glastonbury set over the weekend, he’s now revealed that he’s been forced to cancel all his upcoming shows to focus on his health.

Capaldi told fans in an emotional statement shared on his Instagram page tonight that while the news probably didn’t come as a surprise, he was “very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future”.

It comes after he cancelled earlier his June tour dates as he continues to manage his recently revealed diagnosis of Tourette syndrome.

So, what is Tourette syndrome?

Mayo Clinic describes the syndrome as a disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds - commonly referred to as tics - that are difficult to control. These symptoms can present in people as repeated eye blinking, shoulder shrugging or for some, they may find they frequently blurt out offensive words or unusual sounds.

The star looked devastated after his worsening tics meant he couldn't finish his Glastonbury show. Photo / Getty Images

According to recent studies, males are three to four times more likely than females to develop the syndrome with symptoms usually showing up in adolescents between the ages of two and 15. The most common age for symptoms to appear is six years old.

As it stands, there is no cure for Tourette syndrome, however, there are treatments available but unless someone is experiencing worsened tics - which can come from illness, anxiety, excitement or tiredness - most people do not require treatment.

What are the symptoms?

For most sufferers of Tourette’s, they will experience “tics” which Mayo Clinic define as “sudden, brief, intermittent movements or sounds”.

Some people may only develop simple tics which are brief and involve a limited number of muscle groups, rarely affecting their day-to-day life, while other people with a more severe version of the diagnosis. For these people, they can have complex tics that present as distinct movement patterns involving several muscle groups. The more complex tics can make day-to-day life difficult as they cause communication and functional problems.

For Capaldi, his tics present as involuntary sounds and movements and in his Netflix documentary, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, he revealed they have been getting worse each time he goes on stage.

Lewis Capaldi in his Netflix documentary, 'How I'm Feeling Now'. Photo / Netflix

The Bruises singer was given his diagnosis fairly late in life compared to other Tourette sufferers and said after speaking to doctors it made “complete sense”. He continued to explain, “This twitch became out of control and it was awful. It was absolutely horrific,” he explained. “I started to get in my head about these pressures. ‘F***, there’s skin in the game now’. Rather than me just singing my silly little songs. Other people are depending on me.”

When he told fans about his Tourette syndrome for the first time last year, he said he did so because he “didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something”. He also revealed his symptoms are triggered by stress, anxiety and excitement.

Speaking to The Sun earlier this year, the star hinted at having to take time off due to his worsening symptoms, “There are times it has been really bad and I’ve wondered whether I can continue to do this with the stress, anxiety and Tourette’s. It all comes as a direct result of doing this job. Before, in my life, I was okay – it was never a thing. If I was a fishmonger, I’d have been fine.

“I’m not in control of it at all. There have been times in recent weeks on stage where it’s been really bad, but I have to just get on with it – as lots of people do with other things.” He continued to say that while he enjoys the “privilege and luxury” that comes with his job, “if it got to a point where my quality of life was drastically diminished, I’d just have to quit”.

Capaldi’s statement yesterday reiterated that he has not quit music or performing for good, but that he needs to “spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Thanking his family, friends, medical professionals and his fans he said, they have been “so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve,” he added.

“Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

Promoter Live Nation confirmed the Auckland and Wellington shows would not be going ahead, adding in a statement that refunds would be automatically processed for everyone who had purchased a ticket.

