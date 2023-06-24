After recently being diagnosed with tourettes, Lewis Capaldi has been seen to struggle more and more with ticks on-stage. This piled on with the pressures of performing at Glastonbury meant that the crowd had to assist Lewis to finish a song as he slowly lost his voice. Video / Dan Walker

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he plans to take some more time off after he steadily lost his voice during an emotional set on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage.

The Brit Award-winning singer, 26, earlier this month took the step of cancelling all his other commitments in June ahead of the festival at Worthy Farm to allow himself time to “rest and recover.”

He was struggling so much with his voice during the second half of his set that the crowd had to help him sing his song for him.

Lewis said: “I’m really sorry, this is a pain in the a---.

“You’ve all come out and I really apologise.”

The singer battled through losing his voice and a great deal of ticks, after recently being diagnosed with Tourette’s, during his main stage set.

Starting to lose his voice, struggling on stage with his ticks from his tourettes but he didn't quit and carried on putting on a show. Lewis Capaldi, you sir have my utmost respect #glastonbury2023 pic.twitter.com/EvFrBGP9RM — Ste (@ste1985wwfc) June 24, 2023

After performing Hold Me While You Wait, he apologised and admitted he was annoyed with himself - but the crowd replied by cheering him on and chanting “Oh, Lewis Capaldi”.

He had originally started Saturday’s set with a host of hit tracks from his two chart-topping albums as well as taking his shirt off at one stage.

Among the songs on his setlist were Forget Me, the lead single off his recently released second studio album, Before You Go and Hold Me While You Wait.

After performing Bruises, he admitted he was having voice issues, telling the crowd: “I’m going to be honest everybody but I’m starting to lose my voice up here, but we’re going to keep going and we’re going to go until the end.

“I just need you all to sing with me as loud as you can, if that’s OK?”

That’s how you do #Glastonbury a beautiful voice , a beautiful soul and letting us all know that above all we can do it , and if we can’t we are still amazing #LewisCapaldi — SianyReHa (@Siany76) June 24, 2023

He continued to apologise to the crowd and the Eavis family who organise Glastonbury, for his voice starting to go.

Lewis, before his final song, told the crowd: “I recently took three weeks off just because I’ve been non-stop the past year and I wanted to take a wee break from my head for my mental health.

Lewis Capaldi. Photo / Supplied

“I wanted to come back and do Glastonbury because it’s obviously so incredible so I just want to thank you all for coming out. I was scared but you’ve really made me feel at ease so thank you very much for that.”

He closed his set with his Grammy-nominated track Someone You Loved, telling the crowd “I love you all” and became emotional as they chanted back the lyrics to him when he was struggling to sing some of the notes.