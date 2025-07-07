Founded in 1991, the Tim Bray Theatre Company staged more than 100 original productions – surpassed only by Auckland Theatre Company in terms of audience size.

King Charles and Queen Camilla (then-Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall) attended a Queen’s Jubilee celebratory performance of Hairy Maclary in 2012.

Bray’s theatre company originated as The Central Theatre, in the Mayoral Drive venue now occupied by the Basement Theatre, behind the Auckland Town Hall.

A character actor and stand-up comedian himself, Bray also wrote adult solo shows, though younger audiences have always been his preferred audience.

“Despite the huge increase in technology, screens and instant entertainment,” he told the Herald in a 2016 interview, “children today still richly respond to the stories, characters, humour and poignancy of live theatre as they did when I started”.

Bray pictured in 2024 with his long-time partner Bryce Hatton. In December, Bray said of Hatton: "He’s an incredible partner, holding me together”. Photo / Michael Craig

Bray was a passionate advocate for theatre accessibility.

His company pioneered New Zealand Sign Language-interpreted performances for deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences, audio-described shows for blind and low-vision children, and sensory-relaxed performances designed for neurodiverse audiences.

More than 7000 people attended a free show in 2023 through its Gift a Seat programme.

“I know that children need and deserve top-quality performing arts experiences to be great people in the future, and imaginative and free,” he said, in a video clip released last year as part of a fundraising campaign.

Bray’s diagnosis was first publicly shared in late 2024 when the company announced its closure as he started chemotherapy treatment for desmoplastic small, round cell sarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer more commonly seen in children and young adults.

“Tim Bray’s work has been instrumental in shaping children’s theatre in Aotearoa New Zealand over more than three decades,” said Peter Winder, chair of Tim Bray Theatre Company.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Tim’s family, friends, and all who were touched by his remarkable work.”