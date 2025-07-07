In a statement released today the Tim Bray Theatre Company said it was “deeply saddened” to announce the passing of its founder, who died on Saturday aged 61.
“For over 33 years, Tim Bray Theatre Company produced professional theatre exclusively for children. Tim wrote and staged original works inspired by well-known children’s books, establishing a legacy of quality and creativity in Aotearoa New Zealand’s children’s theatre.
“Throughout the company’s history, Tim maintained a commitment to professional standards and nurtured the careers of many actors and theatre practitioners within Aotearoa New Zealand’s performing arts sector.”
“Despite the huge increase in technology, screens and instant entertainment,” he told the Herald in a 2016 interview, “children today still richly respond to the stories, characters, humour and poignancy of live theatre as they did when I started”.
Bray was a passionate advocate for theatre accessibility.
His company pioneered New Zealand Sign Language-interpreted performances for deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences, audio-described shows for blind and low-vision children, and sensory-relaxed performances designed for neurodiverse audiences.
More than 7000 people attended a free show in 2023 through its Gift a Seat programme.
“I know that children need and deserve top-quality performing arts experiences to be great people in the future, and imaginative and free,” he said, in a video clip released last year as part of a fundraising campaign.
Bray’s diagnosis was first publicly shared in late 2024 when the company announced its closure as he started chemotherapy treatment for desmoplastic small, round cell sarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer more commonly seen in children and young adults.
“Tim Bray’s work has been instrumental in shaping children’s theatre in Aotearoa New Zealand over more than three decades,” said Peter Winder, chair of Tim Bray Theatre Company.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Tim’s family, friends, and all who were touched by his remarkable work.”