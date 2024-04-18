Caren Freeman and Matiu Walters announced on social media the birth of their son. Photo / Getty Images

Caren Freeman and Matiu Walters announced on social media the birth of their son. Photo / Getty Images

Matiu Walters has shared on Instagram a photo of the new member of his family, a baby boy.

Six60 frontman Matiu Walters now has a family of four.

This week Walters and his fiancee, freelance producer Caren Freeman, announced on Instagram the birth of their son Kīngi.

“Kīngi Walters born 24/3/24. Boh is besotted with her baby brother as we are.”

The couple named their baby Kīngi Walters. Photo / Instagram, @matiuwalters

Among fans congratulating the pair on their new arrival on Instagram were Walters’ bandmates Chris Mac and Marlon Gerbes, as well as fellow musician Troy Kingi - who was thrilled about the choice of name - and AM’s William Waiirua.

The couple’s first child, daughter Boh, was born in May 2021.

Spy reported Walters and Freeman were engaged in November the previous year after they posed together on the red carpet at the Auckland premiere of the Six60 documentary Till the Lights Go Out at the Civic.

Matiu Walters' bandmates and fans congratulated the pair on their new arrival on Instagram. Photo / Instagram, @matiuwalters

Walters and Six60 have recently started their latest tour Six60 Sessions - The Grassroots Tour, which will travel through New Zealand and Australia.

In a first for New Zealand’s biggest and most decorated band, they are playing exclusively in small towns and venues across Aotearoa this month and in May, recording each show to compile a new Best Of album. In late May they take the tour across the Tasman.

Since his daughter Boh was born, Walters and the band are in such hot demand they have toured extensively, from California and New York to Australia and the UK. In 2022, they undertook their The Castle Street World Tour.

Last September, after a well-deserved touring break of nine months, the band performed in Paris at La Cigale during the Rugby World Cup. At the time, Walters’ daughter Boh was pictured with her dad in France.

In February at Electric Avenue at Hagley Park, Six60 bid farewell to their drummer and founding member Eli Paewai.

Earlier in February, Paewai announced on social media that he would be retiring from the role after 16 years in the band.