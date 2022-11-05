TV’s busiest woman? Baby No 6 on the way for Maiki

Maiki Sherman, Anaru and children Hemaima-te-wai (12), Rangitukehu (4), Turei Heke (2), Mihipaea Te Tonga (5), Kahikatea (10). Photo / Supplied

One minute she’s asking the Prime Minister the hard questions, the next she and her partner are juggling a busy household with the help of whānau.

And Maiki Sherman’s whare is about to get even busier.

The 1 News deputy political editor and Press Gallery chair and partner, scaffolder Anaru MacDougall, are about to add a sixth child to their brood.

“I’ve carried four babies during my time in the press gallery and have certainly noticed the improvements over time,” Sherman tells Spy.

“This place is definitely a lot more family-friendly – from the parent’s room, right through to the playground on the lawn out front.”

The parent’s room in Parliament has books and toys, a changing table for baby, portable cot, couches, two bathrooms. It also has another separate little room which is where Sherman says she can express milk when she is back at work.

Sherman, 34, says timing is everything when it comes to planning her children.

“Covering politics for as long as I have, you come to plan your children around the summer recess break. Our last baby was therefore also born in early December, which is when this next little one is due.”

With her fifth child, she was back at work after eight weeks, covering Waitangi commemorations.

“It was actually really special as Anaru and baby travelled with me, so we’ll always have those memories to look back on,” she says.

“This time round I’m really looking forward to taking six months off and being able to truly savour the moment. You would think this would be our last child after all, though never say never!”

Maiki Sherman. Photo / Supplied

TVNZ introduced a new policy this year where the company will top-up maternity pay to your usual salary, which Sherman says is a game changer. Spy also revealed last week her colleague, 1 News business correspondent Katie Bradford, is expecting her first baby.

Sherman says she wants to be back before the General Election in the second half of next year and didn’t want to have a big age gap between her fifth child and her new baby.

Sherman and MacDougall celebrated with whānau over Labour Weekend with a gender reveal and are excited to be having a kōtiro (daughter) which balances out the numbers for their family – three boys and three girls.

Maiki Sherman is expecting number six, a kōtiro. Photo / Charlie Horse Photography

So how do they organise it all? Sherman says they’re at the point now where they have their routine down-pat.

“I can pack a baby bag like a professional athlete packs for a big game. You take what you need to succeed, says Sherman.

“Anaru is up and away early each day. So, I’m really lucky to have his parents come over every morning to help me get the children ready for the day. They’re also there when the children arrive home after school.”

“Anaru is an only child so we have nanny and koro all to ourselves, which any parent will tell you is a godsend.”

On the weekend you’ll usually see the young family running around Wellington’s Basin Reserve with a double pram. Running over the past two years has given the couple the extra energy to manage the organisation.

“We’ll now need to add an extra one in the mix. I’m really looking forward to getting back into running,” Sherman says.

The couple’s hopes and dreams for their tamariki are that they grow up knowing they are loved.

“We can fight the rest of the world’s injustices together along the way,” she says.

The noise of pitter-patter is also on its way soon for a smattering of A-listers from the worlds of sport, dance and influencing.

All Black Beauden Barrett and wife and Influencer Hannah will soon welcome a sibling for 2-year-old daughter Billie Rose. Barrett held her baby shower last weekend at a joint affair with good friend Brianna Berry. The pair named the celebration a baby sprinkle.

Hannah and Beauden Barrett at their Baby Shower Sourced from instagram Spy August 2020

Barrett has had a busy week. On Tuesday night she looked radiant as she posed at the opening of multi-designer brand Fabric’s new Newmarket store on Teed Street. On Thursday, she enjoyed a night out and attended pop superstar Dua Lipa’s concert at Spark Arena.

Black Cap Tim Seifert recently announced on Instagram that he and wife Morgan were expecting their first baby.

“Baby Seifert on the way!” Seifert posted along with a selection of photos of the couple holding up photos of their baby scans.

Tim and Morgan Seifert. Photo / Instagram

The wicketkeeper proposed to Morgan, who runs her own wedding business, in November 2020 in a whirlwind 24-hour window between two Twenty20 matches. The pair got married in July last year at Takapoto Estate in the Waikato.

Superstar dancer Kaea Pearce and partner, league player Boden Thompson are adding to their brood too.

Twins, son Reinus and sister Blossom will have a younger sibling before Christmas.

Last week Pearce, who has danced for the likes of Rihanna and Justin Bieber, put up some beautiful professional photos of herself in a black outfit exposing her baby bump with the twins on Instagram, simply saying: “Kia Ora Pēpi #7Months.”

Bodene Thompson and Kaea Pearce. Photo / Instagram

The family is based in Leeds where Thompson, who has just had a visit home to NZ, plays for the Leeds Rhinos and Pearce teaches dance. This week Pearce showed her 250,000 followers some iconic baby bump photos in Paris, where she was part of a dance camp.

The Hits host Megan Papas and husband Andrew have just welcomed a little sister Aiya for their 1-year-old son Bastian.

“My little sweetheart, Mummy loves you so so much, thank you for completing our little family with your beautiful presence,” Papas wrote on Instagram this week.

Last week, former All Black Julian Savea and wife Fatima welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Malik, Savea’s brother All Black Ardie and wife Saskia also recently welcomed their third child - also a boy - named Kove.