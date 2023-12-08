New Zealand model Georgia Fowler is moving her family to New York City.

New Zealand supermodel Georgia Fowler is moving her family from Sydney to live in New York in the New Year.

While Fowler is set to re-establish herself in the Big Apple in the modelling world, it is understood her husband Nathan Dalah wants to launch his Aussie success story, Fishbowl — which has more than 40 restaurants across Australia — in the US.

The couple are soon to welcome a son, a little brother for 2-year-old daughter Dylan Aman.

Australian real estate media have reported the couple have their palatial Bellevue Rd apartment for sale. They bought the three-bedroom, four-bathroom, whole-floor garden apartment with double parking off-the-plan for $6.6 million in April 2021. Their home sits above Double Bay in the middle of Sydney’s most expensive stretch of real estate in the eastern suburbs.

The Fowlers bought their Sydney apartment for $6.6 million in April 2021. Photo / realestate.com

In January, the Auckland-born model married Dalah in an idyllic countryside wedding in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales.

Fowler spent time in NY as a fresh-faced model, aged 16, and it was the base from where she launched her mega-successful international career. She has graced the runways of the top fashion houses including Chanel, Miu Miu, Balmain and Armani as well as appearing on the covers and in the pages of the world’s top fashion bibles.

In 2016 Fowler hit the big time joining the likes of Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner as a Victoria’s Secret model.

In March this year, she returned to New York to get back to work in the US and tend to her apartment. Soon after, in August, she put her NYC bachelorette apartment up for sale.

Fowler gave her Big Apple realtors a hand in drawing attention to the sale of her Greenwich Village rooftop pad with a few shoutouts to her 1.4 million Instagram followers. “PSA NYC bachelorettes & bachelors, make my sanctuary and entertainers’ dream yours,” wrote Fowler.

Georgia Fowler's New York apartment had a doorman, private rooftop, top-of-the-line appliances and more. Photo / realestate.com

She said the apartment was in Noho (short for North of Houston St), with a doorman, private rooftop, elevator, designer lighting and drapes, and top-of-the-line appliances. She pointed out there was much fun to be had with a Bose sound system and wine fridge.

Now, a much bigger family abode will be in Dalah and her sights. The 31-year-old will arrive back in the city where it all began as a mother-of-two, and ready to navigate the fashion world on her own terms.

With the modelling and fashion world welcoming back the supermodels of the 80s and 90s into major campaigns, it could be said the Kiwi beauty is only just hitting her prime.