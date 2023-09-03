Nathan Dalah and Georgia Fowler are expecting their second child together. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler has revealed she’s expecting her second child with a sweet post on Instagram.

The 31-year-old shared a snap of herself and her daughter Dylan Aman Dalah, who is almost 2 years old, with the caption “Baby brother brewing”.

The same post featured several photos of Fowler posing in jeans and a white tank top, showing off her baby bump.

Auckland-born Fowler and her husband, Australian hospitality guru Nathan Dalah, married in a countryside ceremony in the Southern Highlands in New South Wales in January this year.

The former Diocesan schoolgirl, who became a Victoria’s Secret model and continues to work for international fashion brands, shared photos from her special day at Hopewood House in the township of Bowral, about 90 minutes out of Sydney, where the couple live with their daughter.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph Confidential in December last year, Fowler said of her pending nuptials: “It is really exciting, we are going to be in Australia ... all of my family and friends from New Zealandand some from the States are coming over too.”

In July 2022, Fowler announced her engagement, revealing the unexpected moment Dalah had chosen to pop the question.

She shared a heartwarming video with her 1.3 million followers showing Dalah getting down on one knee during a photoshoot for Tiffany jewellery.

Captioning the video, Fowler said, “Nathan was getting so into this Tiffany Love campaign that he surprised us all, including the client - dropping a knee to ask me to marry him.”

She added, “Of course, I said yes. Nathan, you may be a little ad hoc at times, but you’re definitely the one for me. I can’t wait to be your wife. Here’s to forever.”

The couple’s engagement came almost one year after they welcomed their first child together on September 17.

“Dylan Aman Dalah. 17.9.21. Welcome to the world. We love you so much,” Fowler announced at the time with a post on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of the newborn.

Fowler grew up in New Zealand and attended Diocesan School for Girls in Epsom before relocating to Sydney and then New York, where she gained international recognition as a model. The daughter of golfer Peter Fowler then went on to star in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret fashion show and became an iconic face of the brand in coming years.

Fowler has graced the covers of Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Grazia, Glamour, GQ, Marie Claire, and Fashion Quarterly, and has also carved her own path as a businesswoman and ambassador.