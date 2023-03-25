Kiwi top model Georgia Fowler has returned to New York. Photo / Instagram

Sydney-based Kiwi top model Georgia Fowler has returned to New York three years after leaving the city for what she thought would be just a few days pre-Covid.

Now, she’s a married mother of one.

The Victoria’s Secret star, 30, left her life and her apartment in NY in 2020 before the first round of global lockdowns. She had called the city home since arriving as a fresh-faced model, aged 16.

Like other Kiwi models who had been living in the world fashion capital, Fowler concentrated on digital content to stay relevant in a post-Covid world. She gave fitness and beauty tips online with reputable brands, had an online wellness chat with supermodel Elle Macpherson and did a shout-out for her fashion-leading friends’ NZ label, Paris Mitchell Temple and Georgia Cherrie of Paris Georgia.

She has returned to the Big Apple for short trips — she was spotted at New York Fashion Week last year — but it’s thought her latest stint working with IMG models and exploring the city with her mother and 17-month-old daughter, Dylan, is to be a longer one.

Fowler married Aussie hospo guru Nathan Dalah, in an idyllic countryside wedding in New South Wales in late January and told her Instagram followers she was grateful that her “supportive” husband had encouraged her to go after her dreams.

“Surreal, we’ve gone full circle. Can’t believe I’m back in NYC and this time with my mini-me. It was no small choice bringing my daughter to the other side of the world, (that 17-hour direct is no joke!) but you just couldn’t kick the love of work out of me,” Fowler wrote on Instagram.

Fowler credited her mother, Kim, who accompanied her 14 years ago on her first trip to New York, for making the trip possible by accompanying her and Dylan.