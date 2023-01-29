Nathan Dalah and Georgia Fowler were married in an outdoor ceremony in front of family and friends. Photo / Getty Images

Auckland-born model Georgia Fowler has married her CEO fiance, Nathan Dalah, in an idyllic countryside wedding in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales over the weekend.

The former Diocesan schoolgirl who became a Victoria’s Secret model and continues to work for international fashion brands, shared photos from her special day at Hopewood House in the township of Bowral, about 90 minutes out of Sydney where the couple live with their daughter, Dylan, 16 months.

While images of the ceremony show Fowler in a strapless ivory satin gown with a cowl neck, long train and straight skirt, Fowler’s post to Instagram from the event shows her in a corset-inspired look with full skirt.

Meanwhile, it appears her now-husband, the founder of successful Sydney restaurant chain Fishbowl, opted for a classic tuxedo and patent leather shoes to tie the knot in front of a group of family and friends in the outdoor setting.

According to the Daily Mail, the venue chosen by Fowler and her groom is described as “the most exclusive, historical wedding venue in the NSW Southern Highlands region”.

The venue’s website also boasts “boutique accommodation on site” and “sprawling grounds of eleven acres” on what is described as a “stunning avant-garde property” with “timeless architecture, established gardens, precision shaped hedges and perfectly manicured lawns,” which make it “an idyllic setting for weddings ... intimate and glamorous”.

According to the Daily Mail, the ceremony took place in the afternoon under the shelter of established trees and in the presence of family and friends from Australia, New Zealand and the US.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph Confidential in December last year, Fowler said of her pending nuptials: “It is really exciting, we are going to be in Australia... all of my family and friends from New Zealand and some from the States are coming over too.”

Guests spotted on the day include Australian Tailor to the Stars, Patrick Johnson, and fashion friends of the newlyweds, model Tahnee Atkinson and designers Sophie Coote and Nikki Campbell.

In July last year, Fowler announced her engagement, revealing the unexpected moment Dalah had chosen to pop the question.

She shared a heartwarming video with her 1.3 million followers showing Dalah getting down on one knee: during a photoshoot for Tiffany jewellery.

Captioning the video Fowler said, “Nathan was getting so into this Tiffany Love campaign that he surprised us all, including the client - dropping a knee to ask me to marry him.”

She added, “Of course, I said yes. Nathan, you may be a little ad hoc at times, but you’re definitely the one for me. I can’t wait to be your wife, here’s to forever.”

The couple’s engagement came almost one year after they welcomed their first child together on September 17.

“Dylan Aman Dalah. 17.9.21. Welcome to the world. We love you so much,” Fowler announced at the time with a post on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of the newborn.

Fowler grew up in New Zealand and attended Diocesan School for Girls in Epsom before relocating to Sydney and New York, where she gained international recognition as a model. The daughter of golfer Peter Fowler then went on to star in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret fashion show and became an iconic face of the brand in coming years.

Fowler has graced the covers of Elle Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, Grazia, Glamour, GQ, Marie Claire, and Fashion Quarterly, as well as carving her own path as a businesswoman and ambassador.