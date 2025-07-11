There’s nothing quite like a loaf of fresh, crusty bread, still warm from the oven, to go with a bowl of hot soup. If you don’t have time for the kneading and proving required for yeast bread, then a traditional soda bread is the perfect solution. It takes only about
250g wholemeal flour
100g rolled oats + 1 Tbsp extra oats for the top
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
25g melted butter
470ml milk
3 Tbsp white vinegar
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Pour the milk into a jug, add the white vinegar, and stir. Set aside for 10 minutes to sour the milk.
- In a large bowl, mix all the dry ingredients.
- Pour the milk and melted butter into the dry ingredients.
- Use a table knife to bring the dough together. Gently use your hands to shape a round loaf.
- Dust a large baking tray with flour and place the dough on the tray.
- Using a knife, score a cross on the top of the loaf, then sprinkle on some oats.
- Bake in the oven for 35-40 minutes.
- Check that the loaf is cooked by tapping it on the bottom. If it sounds hollow, the loaf is ready.