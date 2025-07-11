Fill the house with the wonderful smell of freshly baked bread. Photo / Fresh Media

There’s nothing quite like a loaf of fresh, crusty bread, still warm from the oven, to go with a bowl of hot soup. If you don’t have time for the kneading and proving required for yeast bread, then a traditional soda bread is the perfect solution. It takes only about 15 minutes to make and a further 40 minutes to cook. If any bread survives dinnertime, it’s also delicious slathered with butter and jam.

Easy soda bread

Makes 1 loaf

Ingredients

250g plain white flour