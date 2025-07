Easy and fun, these tortilla cups will be a hit with kids. Photo / Fresh Media

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Easy and fun, these tortilla cups will be a hit with kids. Photo / Fresh Media

Get the kids into the kitchen to make these easy, crunchy tortilla cups.

This recipe is easy to scale up for more servings. Just allow one wrap per person (or more for hungry people) and about six small meatballs per tortilla cup. Boost the quantities of salad and sauce as required.

Tortilla cups

Serves 2

Ingredients