4 large eggs

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla essence

¼ tsp salt

1 cup milk

8 slices of brioche

Butter for frying

8 slices of streaky bacon

To serve

Maple syrup

A selection of berries – strawberries (hulled and halved), raspberries, blueberries

Method

Whisk eggs, cinnamon, vanilla and salt in a shallow dish until fully combined. Whisk in milk. Using one slice at a time, allow bread to soak in egg mixture for 5-10 seconds per side. To cook, melt 1 teaspoon of butter per toast over medium heat in a large skillet or on a griddle. Cook French toast until golden on both sides and cooked through, about 3-4 minutes per side. Repeat until all of the bread has been used. Keep the cooked French toast warm in the oven at a low temperature until it is all done. In a separate pan, fry the bacon until crisp. Serve the French toast and bacon with a drizzle of maple syrup and a spoonful of berries.

Afterword

When making French toast with ordinary bread, sit it in the egg mixture for a couple of minutes to ensure the liquid is soaked through. Brioche is softer and more fragile, so make sure you only give it a quick dip in and out.

– fresh.co.nz