6 eggs, room temperature

1 Tbsp white vinegar

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

Chives, for garnish

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the Mayonnaise

1 whole egg

½ Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

¼ tsp Dijon mustard

1 cup neutral vegetable oil (not olive oil)

Method

Put enough water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. You’ll want the water deep enough to cover the eggs when you put them in the pan. Add the white vinegar (this helps prevent the eggs from cracking and also makes them easier to peel), then gently lower the eggs in and cook for 10 minutes. Transfer them to a bowl of cold water. Once cooled, peel and place in a bowl. Mash the boiled eggs and mix with grated cheese and homemade mayonnaise. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Steam the bao buns following the package instructions until soft and fluffy. Fill each bao bun with the egg salad mixture and garnish with fresh chives.

Homemade Mayonnaise

Combine the whole egg, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, mustard and a pinch of salt in a jar and use a stick blender to blitz for 30 seconds. Pour the oil slowly into the jar while blending at the same time. If you add the oil too fast, this will cause the mayonnaise to split. The mayonnaise will slowly thicken. Season with salt and pepper as required. Transfer the mayonnaise to an airtight container and refrigerate. Remember to consume it within a day and keep refrigerated when not in use.

NOTE

When making the homemade mayonnaise, please be aware that it contains raw eggs. We recommend using the eggs immediately after cracking, preparing small amounts at a time, and ensuring there’s enough vinegar or lemon juice to properly acidify the sauce. Store the mayo in the fridge, and consume it within a day. Always keep in mind the risks associated with consuming raw eggs.