You do the slicing; the kids can do the rest.
Frozen pastry is a timesaver for so many desserts. These crispy little apple tarts are quick to make, and you might just want to consider doubling the recipe.
Upside-down apple tarts
Serves 4
Ingredients
You do the slicing; the kids can do the rest.
Frozen pastry is a timesaver for so many desserts. These crispy little apple tarts are quick to make, and you might just want to consider doubling the recipe.
Serves 4
Ingredients
2 apples, cored and thinly sliced
Liquid honey (in a squeeze bottle works best)
1 lemon, juice only
½ tsp cinnamon, optional
1 ready-to-use flaky puff pastry sheet, thawed
1 large egg, beaten
To serve:
Vanilla ice cream
Method
Afterword
This is a simple, rustic dessert, so don’t worry if the tarts look a bit messy around the edges.
OPINION: Hospitality has always been boom or bust, but it seems more bust than normal.