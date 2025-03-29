Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Upside-down apple tarts

Fresh Recipes
2 mins to read

Get dessert into the oven in no time with these easy tarts. Photo / Fresh Media

You do the slicing; the kids can do the rest.

Frozen pastry is a timesaver for so many desserts. These crispy little apple tarts are quick to make, and you might just want to consider doubling the recipe.

Upside-down apple tarts

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 apples, cored and thinly sliced

Liquid honey (in a squeeze bottle works best)

1 lemon, juice only

½ tsp cinnamon, optional

1 ready-to-use flaky puff pastry sheet, thawed

1 large egg, beaten

To serve:

Vanilla ice cream

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Line a large baking sheet with baking paper and spray some oil on the baking paper.
  2. Core and thinly slice the unpeeled apples. Squeeze lemon juice over them and set aside.
  3. Cut out four 10x15 rectangular pieces of pastry.
  4. Squeeze drizzles of honey onto the baking sheet in 4 rectangular spots where the apple slices are going to be placed. You’ll want approximately 1 tablespoon of honey per spot. Arrange 7-8 slices of Jazz apple in a single layer, just slightly overlapping each other, on each portion of honey. Drizzle honey again over the apple slices and sprinkle with a little cinnamon.
  5. Cover each portion of apple slices with a pastry rectangle. Gently press the edges down to form pies. Brush with beaten egg over the pastry, then prick several times with a fork.
  6. Bake for 15-16 minutes or until the pastry has puffed up and is golden.
  7. Turn the tarts over with a spatula, drizzle with more honey, and serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Afterword

This is a simple, rustic dessert, so don’t worry if the tarts look a bit messy around the edges.

