Get dessert into the oven in no time with these easy tarts. Photo / Fresh Media

You do the slicing; the kids can do the rest.

Frozen pastry is a timesaver for so many desserts. These crispy little apple tarts are quick to make, and you might just want to consider doubling the recipe.

Upside-down apple tarts

Serves 4

Ingredients