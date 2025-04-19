Advertisement
Recipe: Apple crumble cinnamon scrolls

Breakfast, morning tea, or dessert? You decide! Photo / Fresh Media

These little buns of cinnamony, apple crumble heaven are to die for.

The dough is easy to make in a food processor, and you don’t need to be an expert baker to create some special homemade treats.

Apple crumble cinnamon scrolls

Makes 12

Ingredients

For the filling

4 apples, cored and cut into small cubes

50g butter

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 packet of gingernut biscuits

For the buns

550g flour

2 Tbsp baking powder

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp salt

225g cold butter, cubed

280ml milk

Topping

3 Tbsp gingernut biscuit crumbs

2 tsp white sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

Method

  1. Stew the apples, butter and cinnamon in a small saucepan over medium heat until soft and the liquid is reduced as much as possible. Mash the apples with a fork, then set aside to cool, then refrigerate for at least 1 hour until cold.
  2. Heat the oven to 200C and grease a 12-hole muffin tray with some melted butter.
  3. Place the biscuits in a food processor and process until you have a fairly even crumb (it will be noisy!).
  4. Place all the dry ingredients for the dough in the food processor and pulse with the cubed cold butter until you have a fine crumb. Add the milk and continue to process until a dough is formed.
  5. Tip the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead gently for 1 minute to bring it together, then leave to rest for 10 minutes.
  6. Roll out the dough into a rectangle about 5mm thick. Spread the cold apple mixture all over the dough. Put 3 tablespoons of biscuit crumbs in a separate bowl and sprinkle the rest over the apple.
  7. Roll the long side away from you tightly to form a log. Cut into 12 even slices and place each piece into the greased muffin tin, flat side down. Brush the top with melted butter.
  8. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until golden.
  9. Mix all the topping ingredients and sprinkle over the scrolls while they are still hot.

Afterword

Best served warm. Add a spoonful of yogurt or some ice cream on the side for a special treat.

