It’s totally worth the brain freeze for this dessert! Photo / Fresh Media

Inspired by the classic PB&J sandwich, this rich ice cream pie is glamorous enough for guests but will be a winner for the whole family. Choose your favourite nut butter and jam combo or try a few different variations.

Ice cream pie

Serves 8

Ingredients

For the crust