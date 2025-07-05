Abby Sturgin, winner of Miss Universe New Zealand 2025. Photo / NZ Police
Auckland police constable Abby Sturgin has been named Miss Universe New Zealand 2025.
Sturgin, 28, was crowned New Zealand’s representative for the international Miss Universe competition on June 24 at SkyCity Theatre.
West Auckland-born and raised Sturgin, who is of Kiwi and Laotian heritage, competed against 11 other finalists forthe title. First Runner-Up was claimed by Tauranga’s Hannah Cross, who is a model and graphic designer.
“Society has built this perception that you can’t be pretty and have brains or work hard,” says Abby in a statement released by police.
“Gosh what an amazing woman, best wishes you are gorgeous, and do an amazing job for this country says a lot about who you are as a person behind the beautiful face,” wrote another.
Sturgin revealed on her Instagram a photo from her first beauty pageant at age 18 in 2015.
“She was figuring herself out and didn’t think she was good enough to be or do anything. She was told she would go nowhere in life. What she didn’t know was that this pageant would change her life and dreams for the better,” read the caption.
Two years later, Sturgin was crowned Miss Earth New Zealand.
Victoria Velasquez Vincent, an architect of Kiwi-Filipino heritage who grew up in Whitford, was the winner of Miss Universe New Zealand in 2024.
Victoria Kjær Theilvig won the global crown last year, the first contestant from Denmark to win in the pageant’s history.
This November, Sturgin will represent New Zealand in the 74th international Miss Universe competition in Thailand.