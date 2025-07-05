“I want them to think - wow, that’s so cool. She’s a police officer and she can wear 6-inch heels and a really beautiful gown.”

The statement added that Sturgin, who has been a frontline cop for more than three years, plans to use her platform to raise awareness for issues important to her, such as family violence.

In 2024, Victoria Velasquez Vincent won Miss Universe New Zealand. Photo / Miss Universe New Zealand

Hundreds took to social media to share their reactions to Sturgin’s victory.

“A real life 007 Bond girl,” wrote a commenter on Facebook.

“Gosh what an amazing woman, best wishes you are gorgeous, and do an amazing job for this country says a lot about who you are as a person behind the beautiful face,” wrote another.

Sturgin revealed on her Instagram a photo from her first beauty pageant at age 18 in 2015.

“She was figuring herself out and didn’t think she was good enough to be or do anything. She was told she would go nowhere in life. What she didn’t know was that this pageant would change her life and dreams for the better,” read the caption.

Two years later, Sturgin was crowned Miss Earth New Zealand.

Victoria Velasquez Vincent, an architect of Kiwi-Filipino heritage who grew up in Whitford, was the winner of Miss Universe New Zealand in 2024.

Victoria Kjær Theilvig won the global crown last year, the first contestant from Denmark to win in the pageant’s history.

This November, Sturgin will represent New Zealand in the 74th international Miss Universe competition in Thailand.