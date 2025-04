Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

These chocolate truffles are sophisticated but simple to make. Photo / Fresh Media

Time for a chocolate treat.

These are grown-up truffles that aren’t too sweet. If you prefer a sweeter treat, add a spoonful of icing sugar to the chocolate and cream mixture when you are stirring it together.

Brioche chocolate truffles

Makes: 20-22 truffles

Ingredients