Forget boring bacon and eggs - this Japanese-styled version is a mouthwatering start to the day. Photo / Fresh Media

Enjoy a delicious Japanese take on a breakfast favourite! This sweet miso-glazed bacon and egg on wasabi-mayo avocado toast is a burst of exciting flavours, served with a refreshing quick-pickled cucumber “tataki-kyuri” salad. There are a few different elements to this recipe, but they are all easy to put together.

Japanese-style bacon and egg on toast

Serves 4

Ingredients

Spicy Pickled Cucumber