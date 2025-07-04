Enjoy a delicious Japanese take on a breakfast favourite! This sweet miso-glazed bacon and egg on wasabi-mayo avocado toast is a burst of exciting flavours, served with a refreshing quick-pickled cucumber “tataki-kyuri” salad. There are a few different elements to this recipe, but they are all easy to put together.
½ telegraph cucumber, sliced lengthways
½ small red chilli, seeds removed, sliced into thin rounds
2 Tbsp sushi vinegar
1 Tbsp soy sauce
1 Tbsp sesame oil
1 Tbsp white sesame seeds, lightly toasted
Smashed Avocado
2 avocados, flesh removed
1 Tbsp mayonnaise
3﹘4 cm wasabi paste
Salt and pepper
Maple Miso Bacon
250g streaky bacon
2 Tbsp miso paste
1 Tbsp maple syrup
To Serve
Oil, for frying
4 large eggs
4 slices of thick bread
1 spring onion, finely sliced
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200C. Lay the bacon rashers on an oven tray lined with baking paper. Mix the miso paste and maple syrup in a small bowl. Add a little water to thin it if necessary. Brush the mixture generously over the bacon and bake for 10-12 minutes until golden. Set aside and keep warm.
- Make the spicy pickled cucumber. Place cucumber halves in a zip-lock bag. Lightly pound with a rolling pin to smash them into pieces. Add all the other pickled cucumber ingredients in the bag, seal the bag and refrigerate for 15 minutes.
- While the bacon is cooking, crush the avocados lightly with a fork and stir in the mayonnaise and wasabi paste. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat and fry the eggs for 3-4 minutes until whites are just set.
- Toast the bread and spread each piece with the smashed avocado. Top each portion with the bacon, a fried egg and pickled cucumber. Sprinkle some sliced spring onion over the top before serving.
NOTE: Adjust the amount of wasabi to suit your taste – some like it eye-watering and others prefer a subtle zing!