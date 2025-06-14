Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Recipe: Apple, walnut and bacon stuffed pork roast

Fresh Recipes
3 mins to read

A luscious pork roast is perfect for a winter celebration. Photo / Fresh Media

A luscious pork roast is perfect for a winter celebration. Photo / Fresh Media

This succulent pork roast is bursting with warm flavours. There are a few more steps to this roast than just banging a big piece of meat into the oven, but it’s all worthwhile when you get a mouthful of juicy meat, crunchy walnuts and the sweet spiciness of the stuffing.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle