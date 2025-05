A Chinese takeaway favourite, kung pao chicken is easy to make at home. Photo / Fresh Media

This is an ideal meal when you are craving something with a spicy, sweet, savoury kick, but don’t have a lot of time to spare. Aromatic Sichuan peppers have their own, unique spiciness, quite different to chilli peppers. Cut the amount back if you’re not sure how the family will cope with their slightly numbing effect.

Kung pao chicken

Serves 4

Ingredients

500g chicken thighs