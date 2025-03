Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Spice up a mid-week dinner with this easy korma. Photo / Fresh Media

Rich and creamy, this beautiful chicken korma recipe is simple yet super tasty. It doesn’t take long to pull together and you can just add rice or naan and a salad for a complete meal.

Chicken korma with cashew nuts

Serves 4

Ingredients

800g boneless chicken thighs