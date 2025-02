Make this ahead of time if you have company so you're not stuck in the kitchen. Photo / Fresh Media

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Make this ahead of time if you have company so you're not stuck in the kitchen. Photo / Fresh Media

This tray bake might be easy, but it still has a gourmet feel.

This feels like a gourmet meal but, with the chicken and potatoes cooked together on a tray or in a single dish, it’s an easy way to make something special for guests without having to hover in the kitchen.

Herby ricotta-stuffed chicken breasts

Serves 4

Ingredients