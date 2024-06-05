Chicken Cashew Curry recipe from 'Healthy Slow Cooker' (2004) by Ross Dobson, published by Murdoch Books. Photo / Jeremy Simons

This recipe is a comforting and easy winter dinner.

Chicken and cashews make such a lovely couple. And here the combination makes for a perfect no-fuss, high-impact curry, as everything is done in the slow cooker, with no paste-making or frying required.

Chicken, cashew and carrot curry

Serves 4

Preparation time 20 minutes

Cooking time 5 hours

Ingredients

6 chicken thigh fillets

2 carrots, thickly sliced

165 ml can light coconut milk

2 brown onions, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 Tbsp finely chopped ginger

1 large red chilli, finely chopped

1 Tbsp ground coriander

2 tsp fennel seeds

1⁄2 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp fine sea salt

1⁄2 cup (80g) roasted cashews, plus a small handful extra

Handful roughly chopped coriander (cilantro)

Method

Trim off all the fat from the chicken and discard. Cut each thigh in half, then refrigerate until needed. Heat your slow cooker to High. Combine the carrots, coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, chilli, ground coriander, fennel seeds, turmeric and salt in the bowl of the slow cooker. Cover and cook for 3 hours, stirring every hour. Working quickly to avoid losing too much heat, add the chicken and cashews. Cover and cook for 2 hours, until the chicken is cooked through and the carrots are tender. Stir in the chopped coriander and scatter with the extra cashews.

Healthy Slow Cooker by Ross Dobson published by Murdoch Books offers a variety of recipes, from soups to Saturday night specials. Photo / Jeremy Simons

From Healthy Slow Cooker by Ross Dobson, $42.99, published by Murdoch Books.