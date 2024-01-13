Part-time vegan: The case for going flexitarian in 2024

Barbecued mushrooms and flatbread. Photo / Babiche Martens

Changing your diet for the better may be easier than you think.

While New Year resolutions sometimes get a bad rap for setting us up for failure – largely due to unrealistic goal-setting – many of us are still hoping to incorporate healthy habits into 2024.

The key to successfully managing this is to make transitions manageable. People hear the word “vegan” and feel intimidated by what it means for their lifestyle – “how do I go out to dinner?”, “I absolutely can’t give up cheese”, “I need meat for my iron levels”, “It’s just too hard!”

But there are many arguments for a more plant-based diet that are hard to refute – better health outcomes, less environmental damage and less harm to animals. If that sounds good to you, there are ways to ease into a diet that incorporates more fruit and veg and fewer animal products that don’t have to mean an abrupt overhaul of life – it’s called flexitarianism, which just means actively reducing the amount of meat and/or dairy products you consume.

Of course, purists will baulk at the idea of any leniency on eating animal products. But if being on a strictly vegan diet leads to abandoning the philosophy altogether because you can’t stick to it, then gradually reducing animal products is obviously still a better choice.

Whatever you feel comfortable with is up to you – you don’t actually need a label or to explain your choices. Eating a “part-time” vegan diet can still help to save animal lives, help our planet and, potentially, benefit our health. There are a load of resources out there that will help a transition to flexitarianism. Here are our top tips:





Start small – maybe just commit to one day a week to ease you into it.





It’s not an all-or-nothing game – don’t be discouraged if you slip up. Just get back on the horse.





If you’re used to a “meat and veg” dinner, it can help to find a meat alternative. Check out the options at the supermarket and you’ll be surprised how many products there are that have a similar taste and texture to meat – burgers, sausages, nuggets etc. They may not be as nutrient-rich as unprocessed wholefoods, such as beans and lentils, but are an easier way to transition to meat-free meals until you’ve become more savvy with your plant-based cooking.





Dairy alternatives such as plant-based milks, coconut yoghurt, vegan mayo and sour cream are a no-brainer - they taste great and do the same job.





If you’re struggling to come up with meat-free dinner ideas, buy less meat and then bulk it out with beans and lentils. Lasagne, bolognese, and chilli con carne are great examples where you can halve the meat portion in favour of legumes.





Research to see what restaurants/takeaways do great vegetarian/vegan food. There are some incredible options out there where eating plant-based is pure joy – in Auckland, options such as East restaurant at Sudima Hotel for pan-Asian deliciousness, Khu-Khu for all-vegan Thai, Forest for fine dining, Wise Boys for a scrumptious takeaway burger, and Maison des Lys for deliciously flaky pastries, mean you’re spoilt for choice.





When you find a great vegan recipe you love, make double and take it for lunch the next day.





Take the time to plan your meals – you’re much more likely to stick to good choices if you’re not caught on the fly.

Vegan recipes to try

