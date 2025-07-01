Iconic Kiwi lolly the Jaffa has been discontinued and will disappear from shop shelves for good.
Today sweetmaker RJ’s, who manufacture the orange chocolate balls, confirmed the treat has been pulled, with a company representative saying: “we are unfortunately unable to keep making Jaffas due to declining sales”.
“We know this will be disappointing news for many Kiwis and loyal Jaffas fans around New Zealand. Many of us have grown up enjoying the classic flavour combo of the crispy orange shell and smooth chocolate centre.
“However, there have sadly not been enough people buying Jaffas in recent times to support its continued ranging on shelves.”
The choc-orange balls no longer appear on the product page of the RJ’s website and the manufacturer last promoted the sweets on their social media in January.
A search on the New World website on Tuesday afternoon showed the candy was still stocked in their online store but Jaffas did not appear in searches on Woolworths’ website.
RJ’s said today “While it is extremely tough for us to say goodbye to Jaffas, we are committed to continuing to innovate across our extensive RJ’s range with delicious new products to excite and delight consumers”.
Though considered iconically Kiwi, the treat is Australian, invented in 1931 by James Stedman-Henderson’s Sweets Ltd of Sydney under the brand Sweetacres.
In Australia the chocolate, produced regionally by Allen’s, made headlines in December 2023 when they were quietly removed from shelves in Woolworths stores, a decision the supermarket said was also due to declining sales.
RJ’s, a Levin based company, also manufactures Licorice Allsorts, Oddfellow Spearmints and Heards Toffees.