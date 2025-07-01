Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Jaffas discontinued by New Zealand confectionary company RJ’s

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

RJ's have discontinued Jaffas.

RJ's have discontinued Jaffas.

Iconic Kiwi lolly the Jaffa has been discontinued and will disappear from shop shelves for good.

Today sweetmaker RJ’s, who manufacture the orange chocolate balls, confirmed the treat has been pulled, with a company representative saying: “we are unfortunately unable to keep making Jaffas due to declining sales”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle