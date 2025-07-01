RJ's have discontinued Jaffas.

Iconic Kiwi lolly the Jaffa has been discontinued and will disappear from shop shelves for good.

Today sweetmaker RJ’s, who manufacture the orange chocolate balls, confirmed the treat has been pulled, with a company representative saying: “we are unfortunately unable to keep making Jaffas due to declining sales”.

“We know this will be disappointing news for many Kiwis and loyal Jaffas fans around New Zealand. Many of us have grown up enjoying the classic flavour combo of the crispy orange shell and smooth chocolate centre.

“However, there have sadly not been enough people buying Jaffas in recent times to support its continued ranging on shelves.”

The choc-orange balls no longer appear on the product page of the RJ’s website and the manufacturer last promoted the sweets on their social media in January.