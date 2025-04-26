- A runaway dachshund named Valerie was captured after a 529-day adventure on Kangaroo Island.
- Volunteers invested over 1,000 hours and drove more than 5,000 kilometres to find her.
- Valerie’s owner, Georgia Gardner, expressed gratitude to the volunteers who helped locate her dog.
A runaway sausage dog named Valerie has been captured after a 529-day adventure, transfixing Australia as she roamed an island teeming with kangaroos, possums, koala bears and penguins.
The miniature dachshund had eluded searchers on Kangaroo Island since November 2023, only rarely appearing in fuzzy glimpses caught by night-time cameras that showed her pink collar.
“Valerie has been safely rescued and is alive and well,” the wildlife group that has been hunting the wily canine on the southern Australian island said late Friday.
“We are absolutely thrilled and deeply relieved that Valerie is finally safe and able to begin her transition back to her loving parents,” Kangala Wildlife Rescue posted to social media.