1 fresh whole chicken

50g butter, melted

For the stuffing

6 rashers thin sliced streaky bacon, divided

1 onion, finely chopped

1 celery, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

3 slice fresh bread, cut into 1cm pieces

1 orange, grated rind and juice

3/4 cup walnut pieces, roughly chopped

1/2 cup pine nuts, whole

2 Tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

2 Tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

1 egg, beaten

Salt

Black pepper

This roast chicken is great for a special occasion. Photo / Fresh Media

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Take the chicken out of the fridge and allow it to come to room temperature. Stuffing: Finely chop the bacon. Sauté the chopped bacon in a non-stick skillet until crispy. Drain on a paper towel to remove excess fat. Return the bacon to the same pan, add onion, garlic and celery to cook together for 2-3 minutes until the vegetables are soft. Leave to cool for 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl then mix in all other ingredients for the stuffing. Chicken: Rinse the chicken cavity under cold running water. Pat dry with a paper towel inside and out. Spoon half of the stuffing into the chicken cavity. Tie the legs together with unwaxed kitchen string. Place the chicken in a roasting pan, brush melted butter all over, and season well with salt and pepper. Roast for 55 minutes or until the juices run clear when a skewer is inserted into the thighs. Remove the chicken from the oven, cover and rest for at least 20 minutes before serving.

Stuffing balls

Make 12 stuffing balls from the remaining stuffing mixture. Place on a lined baking tray in a single layer. Drizzle or spray with a little oil and bake at 180℃ for 20 minutes.

NOTE: Placing the bacon in the freezer for 20 minutes will make it easier to chop.