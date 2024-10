Spicy, fragrant, and irresistible!

This spicy roast chicken is cooked gently in the oven for a couple of hours to release all the flavours. Throw a quick salad together, cook some couscous, and you’ll be able to spend some quality time with friends and family (or just by yourself!). Check your harissa paste’s heat level before using - some are extra fiery and you might need to adjust the quantity.

Harissa and honey roast chicken

Serves 6

Ingredients