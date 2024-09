Make your family happy with a cheesy chicken enchilada baked in spicy tomato sauce. Video / Fresh Media

Traybakes are a great way to take the stress out of weeknight meals.

Cheesy chicken enchiladas baked in a spicy tomato sauce - this is the way to make the family happy! If you’re really pressed for time, use a premade enchilada sauce.

Mexican chicken enchiladas

Serves six

Ingredients