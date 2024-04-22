Moussaka is a comforting mince meal. Photo / Babiche Martens

Minced meat, a culinary staple cherished for its adaptability and flavour, forms the cornerstone of countless beloved dishes worldwide.

Whether it’s beef, lamb, pork or chicken, the transformation of whole cuts into mince unlocks a world of gastronomic possibilities and, generally, at a more manageable price. It’s times like these that mince really comes into its own.

Here, we bust some myths and delve into what works and what doesn’t in the mince world.

One of the biggest misconceptions about raw mince is that it’s “bad” when it’s brown. While fresh minced meat typically exhibits a vibrant red hue, it’s normal for the colour to deepen into a brownish shade over time.

Contrary to popular belief, this change does not necessarily indicate spoilage. Exposure to oxygen during storage prompts the oxidation of myoglobin, a protein responsible for the reddish colour of meat, resulting in this natural transition.

The critical indicator of spoilage is the smell - rancid or off odours signify that the meat has gone bad and should be discarded.

The fat content in minced meat is another crucial consideration, influencing both flavour and texture in cooking. Premium mince often contains a lower fat percentage and is generally more expensive than standard mince due to the higher quality of the meat used.

While it can elevate the overall quality of your dish, budget-friendly recipes can still be delicious with standard mince. Some recipes even benefit from a higher fat content, such as when making juicy burgers or meatloaf. Premium mince may yield a finer and more tender texture compared to coarser standard mince.

Some recipes are more forgiving when it comes to the type of mince used. For instance, a hearty bolognese sauce might work well with standard mince, while a gourmet beef tartare would benefit from premium.

The versatility of minced meat knows no bounds. From classic bolognese to spicy kebabs, its adaptability shines through in diverse culinary traditions globally. Whether it be the heart of a rich ragu simmered with tomatoes and wine, transformed into flavourful tacos and enchiladas or used in stir-fries, dumplings, and noodle dishes, showcasing its ability to absorb bold flavours like soy sauce, ginger, and garlic, mince is the champion of an economic, yet tasty meal.

Incorporating vegetables like grated carrot, mushrooms or lentils can stretch the meat further, creating healthier dishes without compromising taste. With food prices as they are, it’s time to embrace the endless possibilities mince offers, from comforting classics to innovative creations.

All the ways with mince

Photo / Babiche Martens�

Persian spinach beef kofta soup with warmed flatbreads recipe

Moussaka recipe (pictured top)

Photo / Babiche Martens

Greek kumara and lamb sausage rolls recipe

Photo / Babiche Martens�

Pork and chive dumplings with chilli ginger dipping sauce recipe

Photo / Babiche Martens

Chicken and mushroom larb on noodles recipe

Photo / Babiche Martens

Venison meatballs in tomato sauce recipe

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pork noodle bowl recipe



