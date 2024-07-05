Northland is open - for holiday fun

Visitors returning in numbers to Northland’s unique offerings.

You’ve seen the headlines: “Northland open for business after SH1 works completed.” What they should probably have said was: “Northland open for holidays.”

Tania Burt, Head of Destination & Communications at Northland Inc, the regional economic development agency, says reinstatement of the highway across the Brynderwyn Hills, south of Whangārei, means the region is once again easily linked to the rest of the country – and Northland is ready to welcome Kiwi visitors for the winter school holidays with unique destinations and memorable experiences for the whole family.

“With the main highway now open and connecting the region to our neighbours in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, we’re encouraging everyone to head north,” she says. “As the birthplace of Aotearoa New Zealand, from the first landing of Kupe in the Hokianga to the historical significance of Waitangi Treaty Grounds, we’re inviting New Zealanders to come and immerse themselves in the culture and history which Northland is ready to share.

“Businesses and visitor experiences are rolling out the welcome mat with special offers and events, adding to long list of reasons to explore Northland these school holidays.”

For first-timers, there’s no better way to experience the north than following the Twin Coast Discovery Highway, the 800km loop from Auckland and back that circles the region.

It runs alongside both the Pacific and Tasman shorelines, past amazing sand dunes and some of the country’s most beautiful beaches, often diving inland to picture-book villages, vibrant culture and some of Aotearoa’s richest history.

Hailing from the Bay of Islands, Burt (Te Kapotai-Ngāpuhi) is the perfect person to provide an Insider’s Guide. The newly re-opened Brynderwyn route is the main gateway to Northland’s delights and an atmosphere unique in New Zealand – but there’s also driving routes up the east and west coasts. While the west provides rugged coastlines and ancient kauri forests, the east coast delivers on surf and sand.

“Northland has the oldest touring route in the country, the Twin Coast Discovery Highway, where you can explore the contrasting coastlines without needing to backtrack on your journey, so you can make the most of your time in Northland.”

School holiday treats

Special deals in Taitokerau Northland during the school holidays include:

Waitangi Treaty Grounds: free entry for New Zealanders from Saturday, 6 July, to Sunday, 14 July. Bring some form of ID for access to two museums, the historic site and buildings, a Māori cultural experience and a guided tour.

The Duke of Marlborough Hotel, Russell: Escape for three nights right on the Russell waterfront and only pay for two. theduke.co.nz

Skydive Bay of Islands: $30 off any jump using promo code “LOCAL” plus a free T-shirt for anyone who purchases a camera package. skydivebayofislands.com

Twin Coast Discovery Highway: northlandnz.com/visit/northland-journeys/

More info on what’s on in Northland: northlandnz.com/visit/events/

Whangārei offers sights like the dramatic Hundertwasser Art Centre before the road heads back out to the coast to the pristine Tūtūkākā and Poor Knights marine reserve, where there’s much to see and do.

As you journey towards the top of the country, you’ll soon find the sprawling aquatic playground that is the Bay of Islands. A holiday favourite for Kiwis, the region has 144 islands with activities such as cruising, fishing, sailing, snorkelling and paddleboarding.

There’s plenty of hidden gems among the rocky shores and islands, including several outdoor adventures (even at this time of year. This is “the Winterless North”, remember). There’s cycling experiences like Waitangi Mountain Bike Park or the Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail.

There are also walks including the Cape Brett Track, Te Maiki Flagstaff Hill and the Bay of Islands Coastal Walkway. Plus, there are five waterfalls in Kerikeri to explore, including the popular Waianiwaniwa Rainbow Falls.

If you’re looking for more local experiences, you can find the Old Packhouse Markets in Kerikeri, where you can take home the freshest local produce and incredible artisan products.

Burt says historic parts of Aotearoa and cultural hotspots can be found throughout the Bay of Islands and aren’t to be missed.

“When you get to the Bay of Islands, every visitor must go to the special Waitangi Treaty Grounds and learn more about our country,” she says. “Then, when you have explored the Bay of Islands, you have to keep going into the stunning Far North. The region offers so many beautiful places and experiences.”

The road continues to golden sands that figure in the Herald’s Best Kiwi Beaches every year and turns to link with the western (Tasman) route where you’ll find some of the country’s oldest settlements and most dramatic seascapes at Opononi, Hokianga Harbour or the charming Kai Iwi Lakes.

“On the western (Tasman) route, you get to go a bit further inland and see the other coastline. You have the Kauri Museum at Matakohe which shows the rich history of the kauri industry, and a bit further north you have the inspirational kauri, Tāne Mahuta, and the Waipoua Forest.

“Further along the road you will also find Manea Footprints of Kupe in the Hokianga that tells the story of the arrival of Kupe, so you can get your cultural grounding on the western route.”

The one thing you should pack, Burt says, is your time. “Travelling to Northland should be about getting out and connecting with the region, so we recommend taking your time and making lots of stops along the way.”

See our panel for details of some of these special offers, and for information on where to look for school holiday road-trip ideas.