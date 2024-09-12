Tacos de suadero by Mely Martínez. Photo / David Castañeda and Adrian Byers

How to make these famous tacos from Mexico City.

When I think about the tacos in Mexico City, tacos de suadero always come to mind. These are some of the most iconic tacos found there, and their popularity has spread to many parts of the country.

The cut of beef, suadero, is called “rose meat” in the United States. It has a light pink colour, hence the name, and while its tougher texture takes a little more time to cook, the end result is juicy and very tasty.

Tacos de suadero recipe

Prep time 20 minutes