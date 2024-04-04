Kate Phillips of Dished by Kate shares her recipe for smash dumpling tacos. Photo / Kate Phillips

Switch up taco night with these super speedy, super easy smash dumpling tacos from Dished by Kate.

All the flavour of juicy dumplings, without the faff of trying to make them yourself - and in a fraction of the time.

Just press your dumpling filling onto mini tortillas, pan-fry, load up your toppings then drizzle with chilli oil and dumpling dipping sauce.

How to make smash dumpling tacos

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the tacos:

● 3 spring onions

● A handful of coriander leaves

● 500g pork mince

● 3 garlic cloves, crushed

● 1-inch piece of ginger, grated (or 2 teaspoons ginger paste)

● 2 tablespoons light soy sauce

● 1 tablespoon sesame oil

● 2 teaspoons fish sauce

● 1 tablespoon black vinegar (or rice vinegar)

● Black pepper

● 12 mini tortillas

● Olive oil

To serve:

● 1 cucumber, diced

● 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

● 1/2 teaspoon salt

● Dumpling dipping sauce (you can find this at the supermarket or make your own)

● Chilli oil

● Sesame seeds

Instructions

1. Finely slice the spring onions and coriander, then add most of it (keep aside a little to top your tacos with at the end) to a mixing bowl along with the ground pork, crushed garlic, grated ginger, 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of sesame oil, 2 teaspoons of fish sauce, 1 tablespoon of black vinegar and a good grind of black pepper. Mix to combine, making sure all the seasoning is evenly spread throughout the pork.

2. Mix the diced cucumber with 1 tablespoon of rice vinegar and 1/2 teaspoon of salt, then set aside.

3. Spoon a couple of tablespoons of the pork filling onto each mini tortilla, and use a spoon to press the mixture into a thin layer, ideally filling up one side of the tortilla.

4. Set a large frying pan or skillet over medium-high heat, and add a drizzle of olive oil. Place the topped tortillas, dumpling mixture down, onto the pan and use a fish slice to press the tortilla into the pan. Cook for four minutes, then flip the tacos and cook for another minute, just to crisp up the tortilla. Remove from the pan, then repeat with the rest of the tortillas.

5. Spoon some of the pickled cucumbers onto each taco, then scatter over the set-aside coriander and spring onions. Finish with the sesame seeds. Drizzle a little dumpling dipping sauce or chilli oil (or both!) on top of each taco, and serve with more sauce on the side.