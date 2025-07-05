Then a new reality show lifted the lid on what he had been doing since buying an 300-hectare property with Davies in Ngātīmoti.

Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure, a three-part series filmed around his River Haven estate last year, reveals what Edmonds has been building – and battling – since trading stardom for South Island living.

In a still-to-air episode, Edmonds shows off the chapel on his land: “And as you can see, it is in desperate need of restoration. But my project, starting early next year, is to restore it completely and then Liz and I will get married for the fifth time,” the Mirror reported.

Edmonds’ proposal features on the show too, the couple enjoying a romantic evening talking in their outdoor hot hub when Edmonds asks Davies, “deal or no deal?”.

Ex-TV presenter Noel Edmonds’ new series Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure recently aired in the UK. Photo / ITV

“I’ve had an idea. We have never been married in New Zealand, our home. I propose that we restore the chapel on our farm and on our wedding anniversary, I want to walk down the aisle of our own chapel and have the wonderful Russell, the local minister, marry us again. Deal or no deal?”

Just days before talking to media about his new wedding plans, Edmonds shared news of damage to his estate from torrential weather.

In a video posted to YouTube and shared with the Herald, Edmonds shared before and after images of the trail of destruction left behind at River Haven.

“Over 200mm of rain ... fell in just over 24 hours, with the result that the Motueka River burst its banks and inundated the land for many kilometres around the Tasman area,” Edmonds said, calling the event an “absolute disaster”.

“Our river valley – our paradise – now looks very different.

“Three years of hard graft destroyed in just a few hours.”

While Edmonds was aware that others affected by the floods were “far worse off”, Edmonds said they will now “review our three-year venture and wonder about what the future holds”.

In a Facebook post, Edmonds thanked supporters for their “compassion and care” during this period and asked punters to “bear with us” while they focused on recovery efforts.

