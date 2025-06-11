Noel Edmonds, the British TV star turned small-town Kiwi pub owner, has opened up about his “magical” new life in New Zealand.
And he has revealed that a return to the screen with a reality show is in the works about his transformation from northern hemispherecelebrity to southern hemisphere businessman.
Edmonds – star of Noel’s House Party, Top of the Pops,Deal or No Deal, I’m a Celebrity, Get Me OutOf Here, and friend of Mr Blobby – moved to New Zealand with his wife Liz in 2019 after falling in love with the country on an earlier trip.
“The scenery here is magical. Even after six years, we’ll go for a drive and still say: ‘Wow’.”
Edmonds revealed he had invited ITV cameras into his life in a bid to showcase his new life and explain his passion for Aotearoa.
Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure will air in the UK at the end of the month.
Edmonds and his wife initially rented a house in Auckland but were unable to buy property until they had residency.
“It was beautiful. Suddenly, we had all these Kiwi friends. It’s true what they say: Kiwis are very friendly. We had a fabulous social circle,” he said.
“But over time, it [Auckland] began to feel a bit like the UK or Europe. I even called it ‘Euro-Zealand’ because it was so busy – busy roads, constant building and development. So we decided to move again and ended up at the top of the South Island."
Edmonds talked about the “challenge” of New Zealand weather and experiencing his first earthquake.
He told PA that he was enjoying rural living and was “trying to live in harmony with the natural environment and farm responsibly”.
“Kiwi farming has been incredibly intense ... I love it. I absolutely love it.”
Alongside the land, Edmonds had also fallen in love with the people of New Zealand and their “give it a go” attitude.
Edmonds told the Herald the claims were “lies, lies and more f’ing lies”.
“A few casual employees think they can blackmail us into giving them cash in hand,” he said.
