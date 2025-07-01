Noel Edmonds shared photos of the flood damage to his Ngātīmoti estate online. Photo / River Haven TV
British TV star Noel Edmonds says he’s “in a state of shock” after last week’s extreme weather caused devastating damage to his $30m estate in a tiny Tasman town.
In a video posted to YouTube and shared with the Herald, Edmonds shared before and after images of the trail ofdestruction left behind at his 800-acre River Haven property in Ngātīmoti.
“Over 200mm of rain ... fell in just over 24 hours, with the result that the Motueka River burst its banks and inundated the land for many kilometres around the Tasman area,” Edmonds said, calling the event an “absolute disaster”.
“Our river valley - our paradise - now looks very different.”
River Haven, bought by Edmonds and his wife Liz Davies in 2022, is the couple’s flagship hospitality venture - home to a vineyard, pub, cafe, wellness centre and general store.
First living in Matakana, the pair moved south to Ngātīmoti in 2022 after buying the River Haven vineyard and its 12 buildings for $30 million.
Edmonds often speaks of how Mother Nature’s extreme events can disrupt life in New Zealand, recently revealing in an interview with The Sun that he and Davies have experienced three earthquakes while living in Ngātīmoti.
“During the first one, we were sitting outside with a glass of wine, and I noticed the surface of the wine rippling,” Edmonds said.
“The biggest one really shook the house - the cutlery drawer rattled, and Liz and I each grabbed a dog and ran outside.”
In Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure, a new show documenting Edmonds’ life in New Zealand, the 76-year-old admitted the unpredictable weather posed one of the greatest challenges to doing business here.
“When you come to New Zealand, you change your view about the relationship between weather and the economy,” he said.