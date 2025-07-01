Footage shared by Edmonds revealed the extent of River Haven’s damage.

Noel Edmonds shared photos of the flood damage to his Ngātīmoti estate online. Photo / River Haven TV

“Our wellness centre has taken the full brunt of the torrent. The two beautiful treatment suites in the gardens have been wrecked,” Edmonds said.

“The doors were torn off the outside gym, and the lovely Bali Bridge at the entrance has been destroyed. The main building is now covered in a thick layer of silt and mud.

“Three years of hard graft destroyed in just a few hours.”

Right outside the gates of River Haven, a rock wall spanning hundreds of metres that was propping up the highway had also collapsed into the river.

Flood damage to Motueka Valley Highway outside Noel Edmonds' River Haven estate. Photo / River Haven TV

“The foundations of the highway are now exposed. Repair will be a really significant engineering undertaking, made more difficult because, of course, it’s the winter.”

While they were fortunate that their team members weren’t injured, their home wasn’t damaged, and their livestock is safe, Edmonds admitted he and his wife were “not quite sure of the way forward”.

While Edmonds was aware that others affected by the floods were “far worse off”, Edmonds said they will now “review our three-year venture and wonder about what the future holds”.

In a Facebook post, Edmonds thanked supporters for their “compassion and care” during this period and asked punters to “bear with us” while they focused on recovery efforts.

A bridge was damaged by extreme weather at River Haven last week. Photo / River Haven TV

“The messages, kindness, and offers of help have poured in, and we’re so grateful.”

On Saturday, the River Haven team shared a first take of the flood damage and said their thoughts were with others affected.

“The river has a mind of its own, and the damage left behind is heartbreaking.”

Edmonds, the eccentric former host of shows such as Noel’s House Party, Top of the Pops and Deal or No Deal, moved to New Zealand with Davies in 2019 in pursuit of a quieter, healthier lifestyle.

⚠️These before and after images show just how quickly nature can change everything. We’re so thankful for every email and message of support. For updates subscribe to RiverHavenTV on YouTube. Posted by River Haven on Monday 30 June 2025

First living in Matakana, the pair moved south to Ngātīmoti in 2022 after buying the River Haven vineyard and its 12 buildings for $30 million.

Edmonds often speaks of how Mother Nature’s extreme events can disrupt life in New Zealand, recently revealing in an interview with The Sun that he and Davies have experienced three earthquakes while living in Ngātīmoti.

“During the first one, we were sitting outside with a glass of wine, and I noticed the surface of the wine rippling,” Edmonds said.

“The biggest one really shook the house - the cutlery drawer rattled, and Liz and I each grabbed a dog and ran outside.”

In Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure, a new show documenting Edmonds’ life in New Zealand, the 76-year-old admitted the unpredictable weather posed one of the greatest challenges to doing business here.

“When you come to New Zealand, you change your view about the relationship between weather and the economy,” he said.

“I mean, we’re haemorrhaging money at the moment.”

