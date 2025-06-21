British TV identity Noel Edmonds has revealed he’s “haemorrhaging money” while trying to maintain his 800-acre South Island property and its associated business ventures.
Edmonds, who hosted shows like Noel’s House Party and Top of the Pops and presented Deal or No Deal for 11 years, is the owner of‘River Haven’ estate - a $30 million property in the South Island town of Ngātīmoti.
River Haven contains 12 buildings and a collection of hospitality enterprises that include a cafe, a vineyard, a wellness space and a pub called The Bugger Inn.
In a first since he left his home country in 2019 for Aotearoa, the 76-year-old is opening the doors to his new home for British viewers in a three-part ITV series called Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure.
In the second episode, Edmonds acknowledged on a particularly quiet and rainy day that doing business in New Zealand is not as easy as it seems, with weather having an outsized impact on patronage.
The father-of-four and Davies initially moved to Matakana north of Auckland, but upon craving a more rural setting, they bought their 800-acre property in the Motueka Valley.
Edmonds unpacked what drove him to immigrate to New Zealand further in the series.
“When people say to me, ‘What do you miss at the UK?’ I find myself going back to why I left.
“Because all the things I miss about Britain are the reasons I left. By that I mean that the country changed so much, so fast, so fundamentally, that I found myself missing a quieter country ... We are not trees so you can move.”
Davies also explained how she and Edmonds had never expected to have the lifestyle they now have.