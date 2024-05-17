Noel Edmonds and wife Liz. Photo / RIver Haven Instagram

British television celebrity Noel Edmonds rejects claims he sacked 17 staff at his Kiwi winery with just a day’s notice - and says their accusations are “f’ing lies’ and an attempt to “blackmail” him.

Edmonds – star of Noel’s House Party, Top of the Pops and I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Here and friend of Mr Blobby – moved to New Zealand with his wife Liz in 2019 after falling in love with the country on an earlier trip.

He purchased a home in Matakana, near Auckland and in 2022 he expanded into the South Island - buying a vineyard in the tiny Tasman town of Ngātīmoti.

Mr Blobby was a famous "character" on Edmonds' show Noel's House Party. Photo / Mr Blobby Official Instagram

Edmonds transformed the property into the English-inspired River Haven complete with a restaurant, cafe, general store and pub named the Bugger Inn.

Yesterday the Herald reported that some River Haven staff had spoken to media after Edmonds shut River Haven down for the winter.

“It came right out of the blue. We had a meeting a week before where Noel asked for our ideas for winter”, a staffer told UK newspaper The Sun.

“At 4pm on the Saturday, April 27, one of the managers took a group of us into a back room and said, ‘Tomorrow is your last day.’ We never saw Noel.”

Another winery worker said a group of them were kicked out of Edmonds’ pub as they “drowned their sorrows” after the news.

They told The Sun: “The venue manager told us we would all have a drink at the Bugger Inn that evening using our tip money.

“I think we’d had one round when another of Noel’s bosses told us to go.

“He said, ‘Get the f*** out, none of you are welcome here.’

“The next day Noel appeared and was cracking jokes but there was no apology. No one has been told anything about future work. It’s disgusting.”

Edmonds responded to the Herald overnight from the UK. It is understood he and Liz are there for the European summer and will return to New Zealand for our warmer months.

The closure message on the website.

Asked for his response to the claims by staff he said:

“Lies, lies and more f’ing lies.

“Contracted staff were kept fully informed by the managers.

“A few casual employees think they can blackmail us into giving them cash in hand.”

He said River Haven had a projected summer reopening date of October 1.

“But weather dependent,” Edmonds said.

“More details on the website.”

River Haven’s website states that it is temporarily closed and will reopen in the spring or summer. No date is given.

“We need the time to build on the success of the past 12 months,” said a message from Edmonds and his wife.

“Yep closing for the winter months is all your fault! You’ve just made us too popular!!

“Our hospitality team will be getting a well-earned break but for the construction team there’s a frenetic few months ahead.

“Behind the scenes, in addition to seasonal maintenance and servicing of equipment, we’re planning on enlarging the kitchen and storage areas. This is vital work which must be undertaken so we can give our ever increasing army of loyal guests the very best food and drink experience at the Top of the South.”

Edmonds in his Kiwi vineyard. Photo / River Haven Instagram

Edmonds said “appropriate consents” pending he planned to “extend the Clubhouse Restaurant with a new Cafe, transform the capacity of the Bugger Inn with a new Saloon Lounge”.

“And, following the success of our first Pinot Gris vintage, we’re creating a glorious Wine Tasting Gallery.”

He also promised new “outdoor entertainment experiences” including mini golf, supercars for kids and a full disc golf course.

“Do let us know what you’d like to see at River Haven when we re-open for the Summer of 2024/5,” he said.

On the website, Edmonds and Liz state their mission is to “make a positive contribution to community life in the most beautiful Motueka Valley”.

“The River Haven vineyard is now described as the most beautiful in New Zealand.

“Our vision has swiftly become a vibrant reality for the simple reason we always honour the traditional values of mutual respect and friendship blended with a deep appreciation of our natural environment.”

They sign their message off “with love and positivity”.